(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/ABC Television) Photo of David Soul as Ken Hutchinson and Paul Michael Glaser as David Starsky from the premiere of the television series "Starsky & Hutch."

Sony is bringing "Starsky & Hutch" to the small screen.

The classic buddy cop series is making a TV comeback, according to Deadline. Sony Pictures TV is behind the new project, which will be shepherded by "The Guardians of the Galaxy" director and writer James Gunn. The reboot has been in the works since last year and it is currently being pitched to various broadcast, cable and streaming channels.

Originally released in 1975, "Starsky & Hutch" started out as a movie of the week on ABC. It was created by William Blinn, and produced by Aaron Spelling and Leonard Goldberg. David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser played the show's titular characters. Columbia Pictures Television, which was later named SPT, distributed the series. It ran for a total of 93 episodes.

The show follows David Michael Starsky (Glaser) and Brooklyn transplant Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson (Soul) as they work on different cases. As reports point out, this is not the first time "Starsky & Hutch" has been revived. A film starring Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller was released in 2004 and it grossed $170.2 million worldwide.

"Starsky & Hutch" is one of the latest classic shows to be revived on TV. Earlier this month, NBC announced that a revival of the famed 1960s sitcom, "The Munsters," is under development, with Jill Kargman and Seth Meyers as executive producers. The network also revealed that a reboot of the hit cop drama "Miami Vice" is being developed as well.

A live-action version of "The Jetsons" written by Gary Janetti is also slated to debut on the small screen soon. ABC has already given a put pilot order on the project, which means it will likely move forward as a series of there will be penalties included.