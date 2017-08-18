Stassi Schroeder and Patrick Meagher Split News: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Details Breakup Via Podcast

"Vanderpump Rules" star Stassi Schroeder was in tears as she opened up about her breakup from Patrick Meagher.

Schroeder detailed her recent breakup from her on-again off-again boyfriend. What was supposed to be a happy romantic vacation in Mexico turned out to be quite a tragedy. Hours before they were bound for Mexico, the pair called it quits.

In an episode of Schroeder's podcast, "Straight Up With Stassi," which she recorded from Mexico, she detailed the reason for their split.

"We get into an argument on our anniversary that he did not remember. Our four-year anniversary. Granted, OK, we broke up for a really long time, but we met four years ago on that day," she said. "I didn't even get a f--king daisy. Not even a weed. What did I get? I got told I was broke up with a day before our Mexican vacation that I already paid for."

According to her, she gave Meagher ample time to reconsider. In the hours leading up to their flight, she sobbed endlessly and took ridiculous amounts of Xanax to calm herself down.

Schroeder took to Instagram to ask her friend, Rachel O'Brien, to join her on vacation. And as expected, she had her back. As revealed in a slate of Instagram posts, the pair had the time of their lives in sunny Mexico.

The fashion blogger might be having a good time on her vacation, but not enough to make her forget about the heartbreak. In the same episode of her podcast, she admitted that she still has feelings for her ex-beau.

According to her, she is just as attracted to him now as she was on the day they first met. Before she ended the broadcast, she told her fans not to hate her former lover, even telling them that he is a wonderful guy.

More updates on Shroeder and Meagher's breakup should follow.