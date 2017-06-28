'State of Decay 2' Gameplay News: Player's Survival Depends on Their Decision; Features Improved RPG

The upcoming zombie-themed video game "State of Decay 2" will feature a type of gameplay where a player's survival greatly lies on his or her decisions. Meanwhile, it also includes much-improved mechanics for its role-playing game aspect.

Undead Labs/State of Decay"State of Decay 2" will feature four-player co-op.

"State of Decay 2" follows its same title predecessor that was released in 2013. It will still be set in an open world environment called Small-Town America, where zombies dominate and not even the armed forces could do anything about it. Playing in a third-person perspective, gamers will need to make smart and quick decisions to survive.

The upcoming game will still be a Windows PC and Xbox One-exclusive game. However, "State of Decay 2" will now maximize modern technology to deliver a gameplay in true 4K resolution.

The player's primary task is to "gather survivors and build a community, explore your lasting legacy, and redefine what it means to survive." In that sense, the franchise continues to bring in a new brand of zombie-themed survival games where the mission is not always about getting guns and shooting the undead.

As mentioned, decision-making skills plus great leadership is essential to advance in the game. While the game features an open world setting, players will still be in complete control of designing their base and refuge. This means careful planning and construction will add an extra layer of protection from the vicious zombies.

For "State of Decay 2's" role-playing aspect, players will continue to practice their leadership skills as they help every survivor in their group to develop their abilities and improve the community to have better chances of surviving a zombie apocalypse.

Meanwhile, "State of Decay 2" will also let players have a better multiplayer gaming experience. Players can choose to explore the open world on their own or enlist up to three more friends to stand a better chance in facing "dynamic zombies, human enemies, and the valuable gear necessary to keep your community alive."