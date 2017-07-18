Steam Sale 2017 Dates, News: When Will the Next Big Sale Take Place?

The Steam Summer Sale 2017 may official over, but the 13-day event gifted players with huge discounts on a wide array of games. The question now is, when will the next big sale take place?

The next major Steam sale is expected to happen on Halloween this October. According to Tech Radar, it might take place starting somewhere around Oct. 28 or 29, and it is expected to last until Nov. 2. The official list of deals has not been revealed yet.

In the meantime, users can enjoy Steam's Weeklong Deals. Although less extensive than full sales, these Weeklong Deals still offer good games at reasonable prices.

The recently concluded Steam Summer Sale 2017 was a successful event and users were able to cop amazing deals. According to The Guardian, the sale, which ran from June 22 to July 5, made available selected games at slashed prices. The top picks for the sale include "Abzu," the "Bioshock" collection, "Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor," the "Crysis" collection, "Faster Than Light," and "Hyper Light Drifter."

One in demand game, however, was surprisingly not discounted. "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" was the only chart topping game that was being sold without a discount. Within 3 months of its release, it already sold 4 million copies. Even without the discount, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" amassed additional 665,000 players during the period of the sale.

"Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor" was another in demand game during the sale. Within the June 22 to July 5 period, the game earned an estimated 800,000 new players. Meanwhile, "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" added 871,000 new players to the online game.

A week after the Steam Summer Sale 2017, Valve did a massive crackdown on cheaters who were hoping to score cheap replacements on games. PC Gamer reported that Steam banned more than 40,000 people for cheating.

The large-scale ban comes in good timing for Valve as cheaters in popular games are expected to create multiple burner accounts to maintain access to other preferred titles. Interestingly, cheaters who exploit price drops often pose disadvantages to other players by making themselves virtually unkillable by using zero weapon movement cheats and instant track and kill shots, among other issues.