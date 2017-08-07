Steam Sale 2017 Update: Next Event Set for Halloween

(Photo: Team 17 Digital) A screenshot from "Beat Cop."

Gamers are now on the lookout for the next Steam Sale this year following the massive summer bonanza Valve Corporation put up last month.

Since Valve is not one to announce specific dates for Steam Sale events and prefers to surprise its customers (although most of the time the dates leak out days prior), gamers are left to figure out when the next one would be so as to prepare for it.

The folks over at the dedicated self-explanatory website WhenIsTheNextSteamSale believe that the big gaming sale event will take place on Halloween.

This is based on the timing and duration of the Steam Sale events held over the years. The site even set up a countdown timer for the unconfirmed date to remind fans of the shopping galore.

Halloween will also be a perfect holiday to hold a sale on. After all, many games out there fit such theme so it is likely that fans of titles in the horror genre will be extra happy with the next Steam Sale.

For now, gamers can check out the weeklong and daily deals that Valve has available on Steam. It is not too late to avail of the Team 17 weekend deal in which titles from the publisher are on up to 90 percent discount.

Players can experience the indie role-playing game "Sheltered" by shelling out 75 percent less than the original price. Customers can also grab a copy of "Worms W.M.D" from last year for 55 percent off.

Another Team 17 hit, "The Escapists," in which players experience "a light-hearted insight [into] prison life," is currently available at 75 percent. The Complete Pack edition, which includes all content released for the game, can be purchased with a 76 percent discount.

Today's Steam Sale deal is "Beat Cop," a adventure simulation game that boasts a retro, pixel-art-style adventure inspired by 80s cop shows.