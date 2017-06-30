Steam Sale July 2017: Great Deals For 'The Witcher 3,' 'Grand Theft Auto V' and More

The Steam Summer Sale continues, and a week into Valve's promo, the deals keep on coming. This event offers some of the best deals on some of the most popular PC games up for sale.

Twitter/steam_gamesA promo image for Steam's 2017 Summer Sale event, on the online game publishing platform's official Twitter account.

Valve periodically announces special deals for games from Steam, its digital distribution platform for games. A huge draw for PC gamers everywhere is the seasonal sales that can slash prices by as much as 90 percent, bringing in huge deals that can entice even the most budget-minded fans.

The discounts offered range from 40 percent and up to 90 percent, depending on the release date of the game, as explained by The Sun. Three annual promos — the summer, autumn, and winter sales — make up the highlight of Steam's yearly schedule.

A week into the summer sale, some of the big names in PC gaming has come up for some deals, as listed by Tech Radar.

The Game of the Year Edition of "The Witcher 3" is being offered for less than 50 percent of the usual price, a good excuse as any for any "Witcher" fans that have not yet played the third entry of the award-winning series. The fantasy action game has been considered by many to be one of the best role-playing game titles in recent memory, if not, of all time.

"Grand Theft Auto V" holds the distinction of breaking some of the video game sales records for all time, ever since the game launched in 2014. The fifth outing for the iconic "Grand Theft Auto" franchise is now available on Steam for half the price.

With "Grand Theft Auto VI" still some time away from being announced, it's a good time as any for fans of the series to jump in and enjoy the active multiplayer and modding community surrounding the game.

"Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor" is another award-winning title now available on Steam for a steep discount. At 80 percent off, the game that launched the "Middle Earth" franchise is definitely a steal.