Steam Sale July 2017: 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD,' Two VR Games Drop with Discounted Prices

steampowered.com The "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD" video game will be sold on Steam for 80% less compared to its original price.

The 2017 Steam Summer Sale concluded last week, but several games are still available with massively slashed prices.

On the digital distribution platform's website, it says the skateboarding simulation video game "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD" is included in their Weeklong Deal.

According to the product listing, this will be the players' last chance to get hold of the 2012-released game that was developed by Robomodo since before it retires from the store starting on Friday, July 17.

Because of the offer, the "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD" will be 80 percent less than its original price. This means players can purchase the game for only $1.99.

On the other hand, Oculus' "Viral EX" is also included in Steam Store's latest roster of discounted games. Starting Monday, July 10, the VR game is being sold for $8.49.

Also, another VR game called "GORN" is also released on Steam Store for 25 percent less than its original price. The violent VR gladiator simulation game that was developed by Free Lives is being sold for $14.99. Just like "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater HD," both the "Viral EX" and "GORN" can be purchased for a discounted price until Monday next week.

Meanwhile, other reports reveal that after the end of the 2017 Steam Summer Sale in July 5, over 40,000 Steam users were hit with the Anti-Cheat banhammer the following day. This is reportedly the biggest one-day ban in Steam's history, which means that it is even bigger compared to the recorded 15,000 bans that happened in October 2016.

According to reports, this move is Valve's way to run after the cheaters that proliferated during the recently concluded Steam Summer Sale. It is also said that as much as $8,674 were lost to the VAC graveyard in terms of weapon skin cosmetics due to the cheaters. Once they are included on the list of banned accounts, they can no longer use the skins they have obtained.