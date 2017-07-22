Steam Sale July 2017: 'Warhammer' Franchise, 'Dark and Light' Game Released in Discounted Prices

steampowered.com Steam's Games Workshop offers discounts.

New deals have been announced by Steam before the month of July 2017 wraps up next week.

According to the digital distribution platform's website, players can now purchase several game titles created by the Games Workshop studio and its "Warhammer" universe for a very low price.

The announcement revealed that video game players will be treated to as much 90 percent discount on some of the games from the British miniature wargaming studio. It includes several popular titles like the "Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch," the "Warhammer Arcane Magic," the "Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf," the "Total War: Warhammer," the "Chainsaw Warrior," the "Chainsaw Warrior: Lords of the Night," and the "Man O'War: Corsair," among others. Players will also receive several bonus contents.

"In celebration of this event we're also having a big Warhammer gaming festival with new content! Many of your favorite Games Workshop universe games have exciting themed content updates all in the flavor of Skulls (or Khorne, or Chaos)! Krell comes to Total War: Warhammer, the Chaplain Venerable Dreadnought slams into Dawn of War III and a new character class in the form of the Interrogator Chaplain breaks through on Space Hulk: Deathwing... just to name but a few!" the offer description states.

The offer can be availed until Monday, July 24, at 10 a.m. PT.

On the other hand, players can also get their hands on the "Dark and Light" sandbox game from Steam Early Access from now until Aug. 3 at 10 a.m. PT. According to the game's description, the sandbox role-playing game will bring players to a world that is filled with numerous elemental forces where they will encounter a plethora of mythical creatures.

Also, the 40 percent discount on "Blitzkrieg 3" is still ongoing. Yet Steam subscribers only have until Saturday, July 22, to avail of the special offer.

More games are expected to be offered at discounted prices on Steam Store soon.