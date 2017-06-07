Steam Sale June 2017: Dollar Galaxy Bundle Includes 25 PC Games for Just $1

Gaming fans are very much welcome to enjoy a hot new deal currently being offered on Steam. For a dollar only, any player can have 25 PC games available to access anytime. What games are included in the deal?

Facebook/Steam A promotional photo for Steam.

One dollar deals are the best. Not only do they help everybody save money, but they also give players a chance to play quality games with the most affordable prices. The Dollar Galaxy Bundle deal is now available for interested players. Bundle Stars released the promo for players who want to expand their games on Steam and find new and exciting indie games for less than usual.

The bundle includes a lot of interesting titles like "Energy Balance," a casual puzzle game that is easy to play. In the game, players will have to use their brains to make proper arrangements to solve a series of puzzles that will help everybody in the story get home safely.

Another game that can be accessed after purchasing the Dollar Galaxy Bundle is "Machine Made: Rebirth." The role-playing game boasts a classic science fiction story that will surely be loved by players. In the story, players will help Tibby in her quest to retain her memories and help her fight the evil Machine God that will destroy the world. As the story progresses, Tibby will be joined by an amazing group of characters who will surely make her journey enjoyable and worthwhile.

Other Dollar Galaxy Bundle games include "A Trip to Yugoslavia: Director's Cut", "Adventures on the Polluted Islands," "Bacteria," "BitMaster," "Citalis," "Cyber City 2157: The Visual Novel," "Dear Red: Extended," "Energy Cycle," "Farnham Fables," "Gone In November," "Hiiro," "Hyposphere" and many more.

The Dollar Galaxy Bundle is made possible by Bundle Stars. Players can check out their other bundles on their website. Interested buyers can use the code "MAY5" to save 5 percent on their May Madness sales.