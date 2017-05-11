Steam Sale May 2017 News: Get Eight Games for $3.99 Through the Killer Bundle 9 Promo

Bundle Stars recently announced an all-new Killer Bundle - Killer Bundle 9 - which offers players the opportunity to redeem as much as eight games on Steam for only $3.99.

SteamA still from the "Livelock" gameplay.

"That's a huge 95% saving for bargain-hunting gamers looking to discover amazing new Steam games," according to Bundle Stars' statement (via Gamasutra). The offer remains for two weeks since it was announced last May 4. That means players can enjoy the promo until May 18.

The games that are included in Killer Bundle 9 are "Manuel Samuel," "Shark Attack Deathmatch 2," "Livelock," "Candle," "STANDBY," "Good Robot," "Death by Game Show," and "Guardians of Ember: Basic Edition" plus an in-game content voucher for Wings.

"Manuel Samuel" is originally priced $9.99. It is a classic adventure game where the fun starts after the protagonists strike a deal with Death. Players should help the character survive and control his entire body while doing several activities such as breathing or driving.

"Shark Attack Deathmatch 2" is a multiplayer underwater game where gamers need to hunt down opponents. In one of the game modes, players have the chance to play as a shark and hunt down divers. The game originally costs $2.99.

"Livelock" is the priciest game included in the bundle since it has a regular price of $19.99. The title offers single and co-op gaming with a top-down shooter set-up. Either way, the goal is to stop the war among the machines.

"Candle" has a regular price of $14.99 and features adventure and puzzle gaming. Players assume the character of Teku who risks his life in a journey to save their tribe's shaman from the enemies.

With 54 unique levels, "STANDBY" is fast-paced platformer where players need to finish every stage by sliding, dashing, crushing, and teleporting. Players will need to be mindful about fire coming out or huge rocks eroding from the walls. The game originally costs $7.99.

The indie-made action role-playing game "Good Robot" requires players to be strategic in passing through labyrinths that hold extra challenges along the way. One of the ways to succeed in the game is by eliminating any trace that says PyroCorp was the reason why humans are extinct. The game has a regular price of $9.99.

In the indie strategy game, "Death by Game Show," because the player is too smart compared to the others, he is sentenced to play with deadly mechanics. It is originally priced $9.99.

As for the "Guardians of Ember: Basic Edition," Bundle Stars reminds players: "Wings In-Game Content is redeemed in-game and is NOT a Steam key. The content is usable for 30 days after activation only."