Steam Summer Sale 2017: Best Deals and Games for Less

The Steam Summer Sale is here, which means gamers will have a multitude of titles to choose from at reasonable prices. But what are the best games that will not break the bank?

There are plenty of games currently being offered at a discounted price, but there are several that stand out for being cheaper than $5.

"Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons" is available for only $1.49, while "Portal 2" is sold for $1.99. "Dishonored," "FTL: Faster Than Light" and "Fallout: New Vegas" can be purchased for $2.49 each. For $2.99, "Bastion," "Skullgirls" and "Transistor" can be bought. Steam players can also get "Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes" and "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor" for $3.99 each.

"Tomb Raider," "Torchlight II," "Hotline Miami" 1 + 2 combo pack, "Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY," "Turok," "STALKER: Shadow of Chernobyl" and "Borderlands 2" each cost only $4.99, while "Besiege" is priced at $4.79 for early access.

For titles that cost more than $5 but under $10, players can get "SteamWorld Heist" for $5.09 and "Abzu" for $5.99. "Lovers In A Dangerous Spacetime" is available for only $6.74. "South Park: The Stick of Truth" and "Mass Effect 2 Digital Deluxe Edition" are sold for $7.49, while an early access to "Black Mesa" can be bought for $7.99 each.

"SOMA" costs only $8.99, while "Hollow Knight" is available for $9.89. For $9.99, players can buy "Hyper Light Drifter," "Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition," "Darkest Dungeon," "Wolfenstein: The New Order," "Aragami" and "Call of Duty" World at War."

There are also some titles that cost more than $10, but they are certainly worth the slashed price. "Mafia III" is available for $14.79 and "Superhot" is available for $14.99. For $19.79, players can get "XCOM 2." "Dishonored 2," on the other hand, costs just 20 cents more at $19.99. Finally, "Tyranny" and "Dark Souls III" are available for $22.49 and $23.99," respectively.

Of course, Steam also offers refunds for reasonable cases. Players can refund any game they wish, for any reason they propose. However, they need to make sure that they have played less than two hours of the game that they wish to return. The request also has to be within 14 days of purchase.

