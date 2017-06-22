Steam Summer Sale 2017 Commences on June 22

It's official: the annual Steam Summer Sale starts today, June 22.

Facebook/SteamPicture of Steam's logo.

Similar to how the sale was announced last year, PayPal U.K.'s Twitter account was the one that let the cat out of the bag. The Steam Summer Sale kicks off today, June 22, starting at 1 p.m. EDT. PayPal's deal is valid until July 5, which indicates that the Steam sale will also end around that date. Valve initially did not want to reveal details about the sale at first, but later confirmed that the sale is indeed beginning today.

Cinemablend noted that U.K. customers can enjoy a £5 discount on a purchase of £20 or more if they are shopping through PayPal. It's unclear, however, whether the same promo applies to other regions.

Valve has yet to announce the game line-up that will make up most of the 2017 Steam Summer Sale. For best deals, TechRadar suggests that users consider buying bundles of games. Publishers usually put their titles in megapacks, which means gamers get an even bigger discount.

In addition, gamers are advised to only purchase games that they will play immediately. Although it's tempting to break the bank once those 75 to 80 percent discounts appear on the screen, most of the Steam sales usually end up just being left untouched. It's also worth noting that games get cheaper as the years go by, so waiting a while will save users more money.

The sale happens twice every year on the Steam Store, once in the summer and again in the winter. The summer sale has been happening longer than the winter sale, which only began in 2015.

According to reports, Steam offers huge discounts during these sales, with some items even getting a 90 percent discount. While that type of discount is typically offered for older games, prices for newer titles can go down by 50 percent. To help users keep track of their purchases, there is a Steam Calculator that shows how much money they have spent on games.