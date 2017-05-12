Steam Summer Sale 2017 Dates Leaked, Begins June 22

The highly awaited Steam Summer Sale 2017 could be happening soon.

(Photo: Steam)Screengrab of the Steam homepage, May 13, 2017.

According to a new leak posted by PC Aficionado, Valve allegedly sent an email correspondence to PC game developers stating that the upcoming sale is scheduled to start on June 22 at 12:50 p.m. EST and will reportedly end on July 5 at 1:05 p.m. EST.

Similar leaks have been released in previous years, and they wound up usually being correct, with around a day or two margin of error. As for the leak about this year's upcoming sale, not only do the dates mentioned align with the Summer Sale schedule in recent years, they also suggest a slightly longer window to buy discounted digital products during the sale as well.

If the leak is true, bargain hunters this year may have the chance to purchase discounted deals for up to 13 days, instead of the usual 12 days. However, details on what games will be on sale are still being kept under wraps. Enthusiasts need not worry though as a list of games is expected to come to light as the start date of the summer sale draws near.

While the information that has recently leaked about this year's Steam Summer Sale seems legitimate, members of the gaming community are still advised to take the news with a grain of salt.

The Steam Summer Sale has become a major annual event for PC gamers who are hoping to receive great discounts in purchasing the hottest games of the past several years. Last year's sale, for example, was highly successful, earning $236 million in just over a week, despite the restrictions on what games can be offered that year.

In the 2016 Steam Summer Sale, some of the most popular deals offered major discounts on popular video game franchises such as "The Witcher," "ARK: Survival Evolved" and "Tomb Raider."

As for this year's sale, gamers might be able to pick up video games like "What Remains of Edith Finch" and the "Prey" reboot for a lot cheaper than its regular retail price.