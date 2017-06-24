Steam Summer Sale 2017: Find the Best Deals This Year

Earlier this week, Valve launched the 2017 Steam Summer Sale. Here are some of the best deals PC gamers can find from the limited-time promo.

Psyonix/SteamPromotional image and gameplay still from "Rocket League."

One of the best titles that PC gamers will be thankful for its being included in the Steam Summer Sale is Monolith's "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor." Since it was released in 2014, the game managed to maintain a "very positive" rating on Steam. Right now, the "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition" is being sold at $3.99 — an 80 percent discount from its regular price of $19.99.

Another highly-rated game on Steam is Psyonix's "Rocket League," which gained popularity for its unique gameplay that combines the mechanics of soccer and rocket-powered car racing. During the Steam Summer Sale 2017, players can buy it at a 40 percent discount for only $11.99. It comes at a good time as well, considering that the game's second Anniversary Update will arrive early next month with major updates and new free contents.

Probably one of the best deals in the 2017 Steam Summer Sale is the 91 percent discount on the Valve Complete Pack. For only $17.52, PC gamers can get 19 Valve-supported games that include "Counter-Strike: Global Offensive" and other CS games; several "Half-Life" releases; the first and second "Left 4 Dead" games and more. This one is a steal, considering the Valve Complete Pack's regular price is over $200.

Hangar 13 and Take-Two Interactive's hit action-adventure game "Mafia III" joins the list of games on sale. For only $14.79 — a 63 percent discount from the $39.99 regular price — PC gamers can control main protagonist Lincoln Clay in seeking revenge for his surrogate family killed by the Italian Mafia.

Meanwhile, sports enthusiasts and gamers waiting for the return of the NBA regular season, as well as the release of "NBA 2K18," can make use of their time playing the "NBA 2K17," which is now on sale with a 75 percent discount. Instead of $59.99, players can now buy it for $14.99. The same price applies to its Legend Edition. The pricier Legend Edition Gold can be bought for only $24.99 instead of $99.99.

These are just some of the wide array of games currently sold on a major price slash via the Steam Summer Sale. PC gamers can go to the Steam store page and search for the title they wish to purchase. The game's product page will automatically indicate its discounted price.

The 2017 Steam Summer Sale started last Thursday, June 22, and will conclude on Wednesday, July 5.