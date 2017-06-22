Steam Summer Sale 2017 Start Time: Deals Start Today

It has been confirmed that the 2017 Steam Summer Sale will start this week.

REUTERS/Beck DiefenbachA PayPal sign is seen at an office building in San Jose, California.

The United Kingdom's Paypal was the first one to reveal when the 2017 Steam Summer Sale will start, ahead of Valve's official announcement. Earlier this week, the company went to their official Twitter page to reveal that the sought-after event will begin on Thursday, June 22, at 6 p.m. British Standard Time (1 p.m. EDT).

It’s official. The #SteamSummerSale starts 22/06 at 6pm BST and PayPal customers get an extra £5 off *terms apply. https://t.co/PdXnlKZ6qh pic.twitter.com/hobxCz3TBm — PayPal UK (@PayPalUK) June 20, 2017

Paypal also confirmed that customers of theirs who will participate in the promo will "get £5 off from PayPal when you spend £20 at Steam." The offer is valid until Wednesday, July 5.

Shortly after Paypal UK's announcement made headlines, a Valve representative reportedly confirmed with PC Gamer that the revealed promo date was accurate. What remains to be known now is if the 2017 Steam Summer Sale will also officially last until July 5 — the date that Paypal indicated as well.

Traditionally, Valve prefers to keep most of the details about major sale events secret from the general public and only reveals them when the promo actually starts. Interestingly, this is also not the first time Paypal has taken the initiative to beat Valve in announcing the start of an annual major Steam Sales event.

It can be recalled that in December 2016, the online payments company was also the first to announce that the start of the annual Steam Winter Sale at the time would be Dec. 22 — which was also later on confirmed by Valve.

It is also important to note that this is not the first time fans are hearing that June 22 would be the start and July 5 the end dates of this year's Steam Summer Sale. These dates check out with an earlier leak on Reddit.

Last month, Reddit user named "deliteplays" shared a screenshot of Valve's purported announcement that the 2017 Steam Summer Sale starts on June 22 at 9:50 a.m. PDT (12:50 p.m. EDT) and ends on July 5 at 10:05 a.m. PDT (1:05 p.m. EDT).

After the leaks and confirmations, Steam users now only have to wait for the list of games included in the promo.