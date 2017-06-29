'SteamWorld Dig 2' Release Date, Latest News: Nintendo Switch Game Also Coming to PC, PS4

Game developer Image & Form has recently revealed that its indie adventure video game sequel, "SteamWorld Dig 2," will not only be arriving as a Nintendo Switch game, but is also coming to the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC.

(Photo: Facebook/imageform)A promotional photo of the video game "SteamWorld 2."

The gaming company broke the news on its official website, revealing that the "SteamWorld Dig" sequel will first land on the Nintendo console, followed by the PC and PS4 versions "within a few days."

Image & Form also assured fans of the video game franchise that its plans to release two additional console versions of "SteamWorld Dig 2" will not affect the target launch date of the Switch version, which is still the game's main platform. According to the developer, multiplatform development has become "much easier" now as it did before, allowing more gamers to be part of the upcoming game's experience.

The original "SteamWorld Dig" game is a Metroidvania-influenced 2D side-scrolling indie adventure video game that was initially launched for the Nintendo 3DS back in August 2013. This was followed by a PC release of the game in December of the same year.

The first "SteamWorld Dig" told the story of Rusty, a "steambot" who inherited a mine from his uncle. At the start of the game, he claimed that he is not a miner by profession but is only compelled to take on the job at the old mining town out of "great need." In the process of digging through the earth, he gained wealth but he also unearthed an ancient world underground that is filled with treasure, secrets and danger.

The plot of its sequel "SteamWorld Dig 2," on the other hand, as published in Steam's website, reads:

"In search of her lost friend, a lone steambot and her unlikely companion must dig deep, gain riches and explore an underworld riddled with danger. But time is running short..."

"SteamWorld Dig 2" has no official release date yet, but the game sequel is expected to arrive sometime in the late summer or early fall of 2017.