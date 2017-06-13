'Steep' DLC News: Full Expansion Pack Features 2018 Winter Olympics

The online open-world extreme sports video game "Steep" will be having a full expansion pack this year featuring the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Facebook/Steep"Steep: Road to the Olympics" is based on the 2018 Winter Olympics to be held in Korea.

Ubisoft's "Steep" will be having its first full expansion pack to be released in December this year, titled "Steep: Road to the Olympics," as announced in the official world premiere trailer.

"Steep" is an extreme sports game set in the open-world of the Alps and Denali mountains, which players can explore throughout their play. The game can be viewed from either a first-person or third-person perspective, and has access to a GoPro camera during the races.

Players can engage in skiing, snowboarding, paragliding, and wingsuit flying, while competing with other gamers in a race.

However, the upcoming expansion pack of "Steep" will change a little bit of the gameplay.

According to Engadget, "Road to the Olympics" is based on the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Gamers will be able to represent their country of choice across different competitions, which include slopestyle, parallel giant slalom, halfpipe, ski cross, and super G.

Aside from increasing the number of competitions that players can join, the open-world element of "Steep" might be restricted in "Road to the Olympics," since the competition will run on certain specifications during the game.

The Sixth Axis reported that the upcoming expansion pack might be one of Ubisoft's techniques to revive an old game that did not perform well in the market.

Giving players of "Steep" the chance to play in a virtual world of the upcoming Winter Olympics in Korea will sure be an edge that will encourage them to return to the game.

"Steep" is available on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Get its first DLC, "Road to the Olympics," this December.