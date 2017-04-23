'Steep' DLC Release Date: Winterfest DLC Adds Sled, Wacky Costumes

Players of Ubisoft's hit extreme sports game "Steep" will get to be extra wacky and outrageous in its next downloadable content (DLC), Winterfest.

(Photo: YouTube/Ubisoft)A screenshot from the teaser video for the Winterfest DLC for "Steep."

The highly anticipated "Steep" expansion pack allows players to don the craziest of outfits as they navigate the unforgiving Alps. The official description reads:

"Dress up for the craziest party in the Steep Alps! Shred the mountain with a brand new sport, customize your style with fun and crazy outfits, and get ready to test your skill in Winterfest's insane exclusive challenges!"

As shown in the teaser video for the "Steep" Winterfest DLC (embedded below), players can traverse the snow donning a banana costume, as shown in the screenshot above, and a big puffy dinosaur costume.

This "Steep" DLC is also introducing the winter sled as the latest mode of traversal in the game. Ubisoft believes that this will take the experience and the fun to the next level.

"Being able to careen down rocky slopes on skis and snowboards is fun, but soon, Steep's Alps-wide winter playground will feature something new: the raw childhood thrill of plunging downhill on a sled," the developer wrote on its blog.

This paves the way for the winter sled sport, which gives players the opportunity to get new outfits and take on "larger-than-life" bosses. The "Steep" DLC will also add 21 new Winterfest challenges.

There will also be new customization items to "trick out" the athletes. These come in the form of over 10 new costumes that should "help you stand out on the slopes."

"And, of course, you'll be able to travel freely on the sled, just like you can with skis, snowboards, wingsuits, and paragliders," Ubisoft teased of the "Steep" DLC.

Priced at $11.99, Winterfest will be released on May 3. It is also included in the game's Season Pass along with the second and third DLCs to be released in the future.