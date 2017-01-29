'Steep' Free Alaska DLC Release Date News: DLC Coming to PC, PS4, Xbox One Next Month

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The long-awaited free Alaska downloadable content (DLC) for "Steep" is coming to the PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One next month, Feb. 10.

UbisoftA screenshot of "Steep"

On this day, players will have a new mountain to climb, one that was inspired by the snow-blanketed Alaskan Range. Ubisoft is yet to provide specific details on what the free Alaska DLC has in store, though.

They did go into detail about update 1.04, which was rolled out to "Steep" a couple of days ago. It enhances the performance of the game, but also brings in "a host of new improvements and additions."

The content of the update is what the folks over at Ubisoft put together to cater to the feedback from the community for a better "Steep" experience.

"The developers have made tweaks to jumping accuracy, scaled back the destructiveness of G-force impacts, improved the Mountain View display, and much more," the developer wrote.

"The biggest change" as Ubisoft detailed, is the addition of Steep World Tour Tournament, a monthly competition series, which began with an event called Backcountry.

How it works is that players will race on Cursed Mountain and should earn at least 5,000 points to move on to the next phase of the competition to be held Jan. 30 to Feb. 2.

Here, a tournament with medium difficulty called the Rocky Patch will be held in Tyrol. The finals to be held Feb. 4 to Feb. 6 will have the same level of difficulty and location.

Notable additions to "Steep" via the update 1.04 include the Welcome Dashboard, where the most important in-game news and suggested content for players' current game session can be viewed, and new customization items, which Ubisoft prefers to keep secret for now.

There will also be Community Challenges in "Steep," where players can dare each other via trail challenges. Updates on this can be seen on the all-new Live Page, where information on the Steep World Tour is also available. View the complete patch notes here.