Stefán Karl Stefánsson Health Condition Latest News: 'LazyTown' Actor Offers Tribute to Wife

Facebook/LazyTown A promo image showing Stefán Karl Stefánsson as Robbie Rotten in "LazyTown," as featured in the show's official Facebook page.

Stefán Karl Stefánsson has spent what little remains of his time writing a heartfelt message to his wife, Steinunn Ólina, on Sunday, July 2. The "LazyTown" actor is fighting through what is considered the final stages of terminal cancer.

Stefánsson's cancer has been unchecked for some time, as his wife announced in June that his disease has not been responding to treatment. The "LazyTown" actor, who played Robbie Rotten in the iconic children's show based in Iceland, may only have a short time left.

Even then, he found the time to write a lengthy message on Facebook dedicated to his wife, which he posted last weekend on July 2. In his post, Stefánsson wrote how he was "living the dream and have lived it since I first met her," as translated by Inquisitr from the actor's native Icelandic.

"Elsku Steina, I love you more than anything in this universe, and I look forward to spending the next few years with you with laughter and joy as the past 14 years have been with us," the actor wrote in a post accompanied by several photos of him and his wife together.

"You're my adventurous princess, and it will always be while our adventure continues to write itself," he added in a public declaration of his love for his wife from the hospital bed.

The actor has been fighting a losing battle with bile cancer, which is now considered to be in its final and terminal stage, according to BBC.

"Stefan has bile-duct cancer (cholangiocarcinoma), a rare and little-researched disease," his wife announced on Facebook earlier on June 22, as translated by BBC. "The disease is now advanced to stage four, and therefore, his life expectancy is unfortunately significantly reduced," Olina wrote as she announced the bad news to fans of the "LazyTown" actor.

"LazyTown" started airing on CBeebies more than a decade ago, and Stefánsson played Robbie Rotten, "The world's laziest villain."