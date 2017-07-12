Stefán Karl Stefánsson Health Condition Latest News: 'LazyTown' Star Thanks Fans for Support During His Birthday

Facebook/LazyTown Icelandic actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson in one of his scenes in "LazyTown"

"LazyTown" actor Stefán Karl Stefánsson thanked his fans for the support amid his battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer during his 42nd birthday.

The Icelandic actor, who portrays the role of Robbie Rotten in the children's TV series, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans on Monday, July 10, for being with him in spite of his health condition.

"Dear friends where ever you are in the world. Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes today. This day is without a doubt one of the best days of all the 42 years I have now lived and may they be as many more," the actor stated on his Facebook page. "You are a very special group of people to me and thank you for always being there for me and my family trough good and rough times."

His wife Steinunn Olina Thorsteinsdottir also shared a series of photos showing their celebration with their four children. The actor and his family took a scenic helicopter ride care of the Reykjavik Helicopters company.

Stefánsson's fans first learned about his battle with cancer in October 2016. Then his wife updated his fans that his cancer relapsed in May 2017 after two masses were surgically removed from his liver. However, Thorsteinsdottir announced on Facebook on June 21 that the cancer metastasized again and was declared to be in its fourth stage.

"After the operation Stefan suffered an infection which lasted a week and afterwards, he received an infection that lasted for a week in hospital. Stephen has bile-duct cancer (Cholangiocarcinoma), a rare and little-researched disease," the actress stated on social media. "The disease is now advanced to stage four, and therefore, his life expectancy is unfortunately significantly reduced."

Fans of the actor launched an online petition through Change.org to have a statue erected in his hometown in Hafnarfjörður, Iceland to honor his legacy.