Stephen and Ayesha Curry News: Former MVP Spotted Having a Good Time With His Family in Hawaii

Following their NBA Championship win, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors is now spending some quality time with his family. Earlier this week, Stephen flew to Hawaii with his family to go to the beach. Snaps of Stephen having a good time by the shore made their rounds online after they were posted by his wife Ayesha and some paparazzi.

Reuters/Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY SportsGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry at a press conference after game one the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena, June 1, 2017.

Ayesha took to Instagram to share a dashing photo of Stephen, shirtless and tanned. In the photo, the former MVP was playing football along the beach somewhere in the Aloha State. "'Can't keep my hands to myself' ... Selena couldn't have said it better. Oh my heart. Oh my glory. Oh my Waikiki. Oh my yay area. OH!" Ayesha captioned the photo.

The wife of the 29-year-old NBA player ended her post by calling her husband her #MCE. On the photo itself, she included the words: "Candid and all mine. Thank you Lord! Appreciate what God blesses you with ladies."

Although the photos that surfaced online did not show their two daughters, Ryan and Riley, reports said that they were also spotted with their parents at the beach. One of Ayesha's Instagram stories also featured Ryan trying to make silly faces.

Ayesha also posted several Instagram stories of their beach day. Some of her stories showed herself holing up the white sand with her feet and striking a pose against the picturesque sea. It remains unknown if the Currys are still in Hawaii or have already returned to their hometown.

Stephen and Ayesha have been married for six years and have been blessed with two daughters. While Stephen is a professional basketball player, his wife is a chef and a Food Network host.

Last week, the Golden State Warriors won over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA finals. Their victory marked Curry's second time as an NBA champion.