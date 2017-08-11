Stephen Colbert Says Pastor Robert Jeffress' Comments to 'Take Out' North Korea Goes Against God's Teaching (Video)

(Photo: Youtube/Screengrabs) (L.) Pastor Robert Jeffress on 'Fox & Friends' on January 29, 2017 and (R.) "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" at the Ed Sullivan Theater in Manhattan, New York.

Late-night host Stephen Colbert performed a spoof on his show Wednesday night where he asked "god" about whether President Donald Trump has the biblical right to "take out" North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as Pastor Robert Jeffress suggested.

Trump's religious adviser, Jeffress, told The Washington Post on Wednesday that God has granted Trump religious authority to "take out" the North Korean dictator.

"The Late Show" host, troubled by the remarks, asked his white-haired mock "god" (who appeared on the ceiling of the production room) what his thoughts were on Jeffress' comments.

"Oh yeah, I'm always on America's side when it comes to blowing stuff up," the "god" character said.

"But that goes against your whole message of peace and forgiveness," Colbert snapped back. He was then told that way of thinking was from his "hippy" son Jesus.

The Catholic show host then brought up the fact that innocent lives could be lost if there was a nuclear war, to which his sarcastic "god" responded: "Ah, humans had a good run."

Pastor Jeffress' comments came shortly after Trump warned on Tuesday that North Korea would be met with "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it threatens the security of the United States.

"When it comes to how we should deal with evildoers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil," Jeffress explained to The Washington Post, in support of the president's threat. "In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un."

The 61-year-old, who leads a 2,000-member congregation at First Baptist Dallas, was one of the first well-known evangelicals to align himself with Trump and his 2016 presidential campaign.

According to a statement shared with The Christian Post by Jeffress' public relations team, the minister's comments were meant to commend Trump for his "resoluteness against the regime and [affirm] his role as defender of the American people."

"I'm heartened to see that our president — contrary to what we've seen with past administrations who have taken, at best, a sheepish stance toward dictators and oppressors — will not tolerate any threat against the American people," he stated. "When President Trump draws a red line, he will not erase it, move it, or back away from it. Thank God for a president who is serious about protecting our country."

Trump's retaliative remarks came after North Korea claimed that it's working on developing capabilities to strike the United States. The dictator has also long ignored calls to halt its nuclear activities. According to Reuters, North Korea has said that it's "carefully examining" a missile strike on Guam, a U.S. territory in the Pacific.