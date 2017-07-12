Stephen Curry and Wife Ayesha Celebrate Daughter Ryan's Second Birthday [PHOTOS]

Basketball star Stephen Curry and his wife, chef and author Ayesha Curry, celebrated the second birthday of their daughter Ryan on Monday, July 10. The couple turned to Instagram to share photos of their little girl, as well as greet her on her special day.

"Happy 2nd birthday my beautiful baby girl Ryan. I love you so much. Your vibrant, content and hilarious personality is contagious," the proud mom said in her post, where she shared several photos of Ryan as a baby. Early in the day, Ayesha also shared how they filled Ryan's room with a "forest of balloons" for her birthday surprise.

Dad Stephen, on the other hand, posted a candid greeting for Ryan on his Instagram, where the girl is shown covering her face and shying away from the camera. "I'm sorry daddy. No pics on the b-day for me please. Just let me live!" Stephen captioned.

Ryan was born on July 10, 2015, and arrived way earlier than her estimated birth. Stephen and Ayesha welcomed her along with their first daughter, Riley. The latter will also be celebrating her birthday in a few days as a 5-year-old big sister.

The Curry pair is not only famous for their work. The parents are also well-known for their dedication to family.

"I think about the milestones from my childhood and what it will be like to watch our kids go through them," Stephen once said in an exclusive interview with Parents.

Ayesha also said her husband doesn't mind getting down on the floor to play with their daughters.

Stephen and Ayesha were married in their early 20s. They belonged to the same church group as teenagers but reconnected on Facebook while in college.

"I knew I had found the right woman and I wanted to start a life with her," Stephen said.