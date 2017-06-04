Stephen Curry Defends Wife's Comments From Last Year's NBA Finals

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are off to a good start in the National Basketball Association (NBA) finals after a superb performance in game one against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

(Photo: Reuters/Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports)Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry at a press conference after game one the NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena, June 1, 2017.

The Warriors also started strong last year and at one point, they actually had a 3–1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Unfortunately, they lost three straight games as the Cavaliers won their first NBA title in franchise history.

It turned out to be a frustrating series for Curry as he struggled badly with his shot. The Cavaliers also took advantage of his limitations on the defensive end of the court. After Curry got ejected in the Warriors' game six loss last year, head coach Steve Kerr criticized the referees and he got fined for doing it.

It's quite normal for coaches to do this. However, Curry's wife, Ayesha, took it a step further by saying that the NBA was "absolutely rigged." Well, the league could not fine her for saying that, but it was a controversial statement.

Ayesha quickly deleted her tweet afterward and apologized by saying that she "didn't think about the ramifications" of her statement. However, the internet does not forget and people managed to take a screenshot of her post.

It's been almost a year now since that incident, and in an interview on "Good Morning America," Curry defended her wife by saying that he encourages her to speak her mind.

"I encourage her to do her thing, to — to always speak her mind. Like, never — never, you know, muffle any of that," Curry said during the interview. He also added that she should "Never, never not speak her mind in any situation."

It's good to see a man stand by his wife even if she said something controversial like that. Ayesha isn't perfect and like everybody else, she's going to make mistakes. She's probably going to think carefully before she tweets something like that again in this year's finals.