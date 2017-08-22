Stephen King's 'It' Movie News Update: Horror Flick Projected to Have $50 Million Box Office Opening

"It," a 2017 remake of the Stephen King adaptation, is projected to be a huge hit at the box office when the movie premieres in the United States and elsewhere on Sep. 8.

Youtube/KinoCheck International A still from a scene from an earlty trailer of the "It"movie remake, based on a Stephen King original story.

The movie remake is expected to haul in more than $50 million when it opens in U.S. theaters on September, as initial numbers tracking box office projections suggest. This huge sum puts it on the level of summer premieres or holiday season openings typically reserved for surefire blockbusters, as noted by Variety.

This is despite the fact that "It" has received an R-rating — a factor that might limit its audience numbers somewhat. Andrés Muschietti, director of this new take on Stephen King's story, felt that the trade-off is well worth it.

"I'm so excited that it's rated R," Muschietti said, perhaps referring to the fact that they had the freedom to pile on the gore as a result. "I don't feel that we held back in any aspect," he added.

The first trailer of "It" has been greeted with tremendous response from Stephen King's fans, setting the record for video views for a movie trailer made in a single day. The teaser from New Line Cinema has tallied 197 million views worldwide in just 24 hours, as Variety reported earlier.

Aside from New Line Cinema, Warner Bros. is also pitching in for the production of the new "It" movie. The return of the terrifying clown Pennywise for this year could be followed by more as the studio has been reported to have been working on a sequel already.

The next "It" movie could follow the life of the children after they grew up, with the possible return of Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

The video below is trailer offering a chilling first look at "It," coming to theaters in less than a month on Sep. 8.