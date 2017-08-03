Stephen King's 'It' Release Date 2017: Runtime Revealed, Gives Fans Confidence of the Project

(Photo: Warner Bros.) A promotional banner for the upcoming "It" movie based on Stephen King's novel of the same name

The official runtime for the highly anticipated movie adaptation of Stephen King's "It," jumping to the cinemas Sept. 8, has been revealed.

According to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC), the film will run for 135 minutes, which is just almost an hour shorter than the 1990 miniseries.

The revelation comes as good news to fans of the source material. With more than 1,000 pages to translate for the film, more than two hours of horror and clown-machinated havoc sounds just about right.

A full trailer for the "It" movie has also been released along with the runtime reveal, giving a better look at the nightmarish cinematic adventure.

Apart from the promising runtime of the film, another thing that should convince fans they are in for a quite a treat is how director Andrés Muschietti, in an interview with Variety, talked about his approach in faithfully translating one of King's iconic tales.

The story is the same, but there are changes in the things the kids are scared of. In the book, they're children in the 50s, so the incarnations of the monsters are mainly from movies, so it's Wolf Man, the Mummy, Frankenstein [and] Dracula. I had a different approach. I wanted to bring out deeper fears, based not only on movie monsters but on childhood traumas.

While fans are convinced that the "It" adaptation is on the right track, the same cannot be said for the movie counterpart of another one of King's masterpieces, "The Dark Tower," starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

The film is only 95 minutes long, which has fans worried that such duration might not be able to give the source material justice. Readers expected the movie to be much longer than that.

The "It" movie will have "Hemlock Grove" star Bill Skarsgard as the titular demonic clown. The cast also includes Finn Wolfhard of "Stranger Things," Jaden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, Nicholas Hamilton, Owen Teague and Logan Thompson.