Stephen King's 'IT' Sequel Set For 2019

Facebook/ITMovie A promotional image for the film adaptation of Stephen King's "IT"

It seems that moviegoers just can't get enough of Pennywise the killer clown with the sequel to the movie adaptation of Stephen King's "IT" already set for 2019. The second movie is expected to serve as an expansion to the first film and will touch up on a few things from the novel that was not touched by Andy Muschietti.

Muschietti's take on the novel was a gamble, to say the least. Everyone who has read the novel knows that it covers two timelines and jumps back and forth between them. Muschietti only chose to cover the timeline where the Losers were kids, and it appears that it was a hit among fans.

With the success of the first film, the sequel will inevitably involve most, if not all of the timelines he has not covered. This means that fans will fast forward 27 years and return to the terrifying town of Derry to once again confront the monstrosity that is Pennywise the killer clown.

Only one of the seven Losers remains in town, Mike Hanlon, who now works as the town librarian. He later suspects the return of "IT" after being made aware of clown sightings as well as a recent murder. He calls his fellow Losers who as kids made a pact that if he ever returns, they will kill Pennywise for good.

There was one very interesting plot point in the book that wasn't incorporated in the first film. The clown apparently lives in a different dimension and in order to win, the Losers must learn a special ritual (called the Ritual of the Chüd) to win. Muschietti has confirmed that this is something he will definitely touch in the sequel.

"Getting in to that other dimension — the other side — was something that we could introduce in the second part," he explained. "I didn't want to get in trouble with that 'going into the macroverse' or that 'transdimensional' stuff, there's another movie to expand into that."

The sequel to Stephen King's "IT" is set to be released in 2019.