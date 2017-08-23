Stephen King's 'The Mist' New Trailer Video: Behind the Scenes Revealed for Latest Episode

Stephen King's "The Mist" trundles on with the ninth episode of its first season, as showrunners offer a look behind the scenes of the show's latest episode.

Facebook/TheMistSpike A promo image of "The Mist," Spike TV's adaptation of an original story by Stephen King.

The new featurette from Spike TV also spells out a few details about the mysterious fog that surrounds the town of Bridgeville in Maine. In case viewers miss the last episode's plot, show creator Christian Torpe offers help by explaining what the episode was all about.

"Kevin has a moment in episode 9 where he is confronted by everything he has done," Torpe explains, referring to Kevin Copeland (Morgan Spector) reaping what he sowed. In the latest episode of "The Mist," titled "The Waking Dream," Kevin finds himself in a living nightmare.

The featurette steps through each scene of gore and horror that was paraded in turn before viewers of episode 9. Kevin finds the police officer who was the first claimed by the mist, with bugs coming out of his mouth.

Next up, Kevin also sees his brother, the one who they had to abandon while leaving the town's hospital, which is now filled with leeches crawling in its hallways, as recapped by Den of Geek.

Finally, the show creator reveals the scene that has most profound and deep meaning of them all. Kevin finally faces himself. "You embrace or defeat your evil side, or you die," Torpe explains, in case the viewers miss this unique scene that they have worked so hard on.

This scene of Kevin's battle with his dark side comes as Adrian fled to the mall with his "news." Meanwhile, the remaining survivors at the mall start to go after Alex (Gus Birney) and Eve (Alyssa Sutherland).

The video below is how Spike TV lets viewers have a quick look at some behind the scenes work that went into "The Waking Dream," episode 9 of "The Mist." The show airs Thursdays, at 10 p.m. EDT on Spike TV.