Steve Harvey Focuses on God After Backlash for Asian Jokes, Trump Meeting

Steve Harvey is remembering that God is in control after landing in hot water with people who have accused him of racism and expressed disapproval of his decision to meet with president-elect Donald Trump.

(Photo: Reuters/Patrick T. Fallon)Host Steve Harvey smiles as he poses in the media room at the 44th NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, February 1, 2013.

Harvey, the 60-year-old comedian turned entertainment mogul who celebrated his birthday Tuesday, kept his focus on God amid controversial headlines.

"God leads my life," Harvey tweeted. "I haven't been a fan of some of the routes He's taken me but I will continue to use my voice to help those in need."

Right before posting the message, Harvey apologized for offending the Asian community after making jokes about Asian men on his daytime talk show, "Steve Harvey."

"I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week," Harvey wrote on social media. "It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsovever."

On his show last week, Harvey joked about Asian men after a segment where he spoke about unorthodox self help book titles. The comedian made several jokes about one title in particular, How to Date a White Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.

After imitating an exchange between an Asian and white woman in which the first was quickly rejected, he joked about a sequel called How to Date a Black Woman: A Practical Guide for Asian Men.

Harvey went on to act out an imaginary scenario.

"You like Asian men? I don't even like Chinese food," Harvey said with a laugh. "It don't stay with you no time. I don't eat what I can't pronounce."

Countless people spoke out against the comedian on social media, and famed restaurateur and author Eddie Huang was no exception.

"You and your producers managed to insult Asian men, white women, and black women with a single skit," the lawmakers wrote in an open letter Friday, according to New York Daily News. "Your statements were racist, sexist, and completely inappropriate for a public figure on a show broadcast to millions."

Aside from being accused of racism and sexism, Harvey was also harshly criticized for meeting with president-elect Trump last Friday. Both his fellow comedian D.L. Hughley and rapper Clifford "T.I." Harris were among those using their platform to speak out against the meeting.

"There is a strategic plan that people are trying to make you a part of," the hip-hop star T.I. said in an Instagram video. "Do not accept any invitation to have any meeting, no matter how positive you think the outcome may be, without understanding people have a very Willie Lynch agenda. You being there, you being seen with them, taking pictures and smiling and being positive, it may seem positive to you, but there is a hidden agenda."

On Monday, Harvey took to his syndicated radio program "The Steve Harvey Morning Show" to explain the meeting.

"I thought it was important because the only way we can heal the divide in this country is through conversation. I don't think we will ever unify this country or begin a healing process until we talk to one another," he explained. "So from my standpoint, being a person that I am, the person that God has made me to be I said let me step from behind the microphone and take a seat at the table when invited to discuss. I didn't know what it would be about exactly but to my surprise it turned out really really interesting."

Harvey said he believed Trump to be genuine and spoke about his concerns with improving the inner city.

"When I walked away, [I felt] there might be a real chance for some positive to come out of what many feel is doom and gloom," he said.

Even with all of the backlash, Harvey said he was blessed to see 60 years at the passing of his birthday Tuesday.

"60 feels good to me. Blessed to see another year," he wrote on Twitter.