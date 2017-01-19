Steve Harvey Recounts Gift of $25K to Dying 'Family Feud' Winner (WATCH)

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Comedian Steve Harvey had a heartwarming moment on one of his shows that was recently spotlighted in a post shared by Faith It, a site dedicated to sharing inspiring, faith-based stories.

During a break between taping "The Steve Harvey Show," the media personality told his studio audience about a "heartfelt" episode as host of one of his other gigs, "The Family Feud," which he has hosted since 2010. During that show, Harvey noticed odd behavior from one of the contestants.

A gentleman who was the captain of his family's team was sweating so badly that he had to change his shirt. While Harvey tried to put the man at ease using a little humor, he could see that it wasn't working. "There was something wrong with this man."

The comedian said that the gentleman and his family had competed on the show for three days and had not won the big prize of $20K. "He (the contestant) was just a wreck," said Harvey. Eventually, they did win the jackpot of $20K, and Harvey said that the man fell to his knees and sobbed. After the show, the entertainer inquired about the man's extreme emotional reaction.

"Hey, man," said Harvey, "you were pretty emotional about the $20K. He said, 'Steve, I'm terminally ill. I've got three months to live, and because of my illness I can't get insurance. I need this money for my family,'" said the talk show host as members of the audience gasped.

"I gave him $25K more."

Children have also found a place in the entertainer's big heart. Harvey and his wife, Marjorie, established the Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation for the purpose of "fostering excellence in children." To help benefit this foundation, Harvey did a Ride for Charity, where for a period of four weeks and four hours a day, he exercised on a treadmill, elliptical, and exercise bike — raising more than $1M for the foundation.