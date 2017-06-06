'Steve Harvey's Funderdome' News: Hackers Leak Episodes from Upcoming Game Show

Eight episodes from ABC's still-unaired show "Steve Harvey's Funderdome" have been leaked by a notorious hacker group.

ABCPromotional image for the upcoming summer game show "Steve Harvey's Funderdome"

The hackers responsible for leaking the fifth season of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" has struck again. On Sunday, The Dark Overlord released episodes from the upcoming "Steve Harvey's Funderdome" online. As of this writing, the series can still be found on popular torrent sites, including The Pirate Bay.

"Time to play another round," the hackers posted in a note with the leaked episodes. "We're following through on our threats as we always do. If you prefer your meat bloody, we're serving it bloody as can be. We're bringing another piece from the world of unaired mainstream media content."

After leaking the Netflix prison drama, The Dark Overlord threatened to target this ABC last Friday. Deadline pointed out that the hacker group previously claimed to have episodes of shows from big networks, including IFC, CBS, ABC, Fox, NatGeo, and more. Several publications have reached out to ABC for a comment, but the network remains silent on matter.

In 2016, The Dark Overlord successfully broke into the network of a Hollywood-based post-production studio. The group initially pressured the company to pay them ransom, but their attempt failed. A few months later, they decided to go public and directly demand money from media companies. The group then publicly threatened Netflix when their demands were not met.

"Steve Harvey's Funderdome" is a seed-funding competition reality program that features aspiring investors. On each episode, two contestants go head to head as they attempt to win over a live studio audience to fund their companies, ideas or products. Since the customer is always right, the audience will represent the "customer" who will be voting to determine which contestant wins.

"Steve Harvey's Funderdome" officially premieres Sunday, June 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.