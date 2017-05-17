Steve Harvey's Third Wife Marjorie Says God Remains Center of Blended Family

Steve Harvey's blended family with his third wife, Marjorie Harvey, revolves around their relationship with God, according to the entertainment mogul's wife.

(Photo: Instagram/Marjorie Harvey)Steve Harvey is pictured with his wife Marjorie Harvey on the set of his daytime talk show "Steve Harvey."

Marjorie married Steve in 2007, bringing three children from her previous marriage together with his four children from previous marriages. The matriarch believes that her Christian faith plays a part in that family dynamic.

"Both my mother and grandmother instilled a strong sense of faith in me," Marjorie told Essence. "Steve and I have a huge blended family. Our relationship with God is the centerpiece for love in our family."

The Harveys previously graced the February 2014 cover of Essence where they opened up a bit more about their relationship. The two knew they were going to get married soon after meeting, but it took 17 years and two divorces in Harvey's life before that happened.

"I don't know who you are but I'm going to marry you, " Harvey told Marjorie when she walked into a Memphis comedy club where he was performing, according to Essence.

It seems Marjorie was sure the same would happen, but it took some time before the comedian's claims came true.

"I knew he was the one shortly after I started dating him ... but then he just left," Marjorie revealed. "Disappeared."

The pair finally came back together in 2005, the year Harvey divorced his second wife, and got married two years later. Harvey revealed why it may take some men some time to commit to the right woman in their life.

"Before a man can be of use to a woman ... he's got to know who he is, what he does and how much he's going to make," Harvey said.

He went on to speak about the importance of men finding the right woman in their life.

"Every great man has a woman... I didn't say successful man, I said great man.. Greatness is when you're the husband and father you're supposed to be," Harvey revealed. "When everyone surrounding you looks up to you, depends on you, and you come through for them. That's greatness."