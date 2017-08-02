'Steven Universe' News: Cartoon Network's New Weekly Podcast Explores the World of the Hit Animated Series

Facebook/StevenUniverse A promo image for "Steven Universe," as featured on the Cartoon Network show's official Facebook page.

Cartoon Network has announced their new and official "Steven Universe" podcast on Monday, July 31. The new audio show will give fans a look at the creative process going on behind every episode of the animated series.

The new podcast, airing once a week, will invite the people behind "Steven Universe." Series creator Rebecca Sugar will join the cast and crew of the popular cartoon series.

Fans can take a peek behind the scenes of the show as they chat with Sugar and the rest of team behind the animated series, as Cartoon Network announced in their press release via the Futon Critic.

The podcast's description introduced host McKenzie Atwood, who will be doing the in-depth interviews "Join host and superfan McKenzie Atwood every week for an all-access tour inside Steven Universe!" the podcast description stated.

"Meet the cast, crew and characters themselves as McKenzie goes one-on-one in exclusive interviews with the creative team who inhabit Steven Universe," the summary continued

Titled "The Steven Universe Podcast," the audio series premiered on Thursday, July 20. In its debut episode called "Rebecca and Steven Sugar - Building A Universe," the "Steven Universe" podcast host chatted with the series creators about the work that went into writing a coherent backdrop for the show's colorful characters.

The Sugar siblings also talked about growing up watching anime and playing video games, and how these experiences inspired the story of the Gems, and the "Steven Universe" as a whole. Fans can also find out the roles that "Hotel Transylvania" and "Adventure Time" played in the formation of the show.

The podcast had another episode later on July 27, this time bringing voice talents over to the weekly audio show. Zach Callison (who plays Steven Universe) and Grace Rolek (who plays Connie) discussed their roles and how they won their parts in the auditions.

The podcast is now available via iTunes, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and other podcast providers. The next episode is expected on Thursday, August 3.