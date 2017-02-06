'Steven Universe' Season 4 Episode 16 Spoilers: Lapis and Peridot Finally Get Their Stars?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cartoon Network

The next episode of "Steven Universe" season 4 is called "The New Crystal Gems." Rumor has it that there will be a big change to expect after the credits roll.

The title has many believing that Steven's beloved will be bigger by the end of the episode. According to the latest speculations about the installment, Lapis and Peridot might officially be inducted to the Crystal Gems.

How that will take place, "Steven Universe" fan and YouTube user Rocketbot has a theory and that involves the beloved duo proving once again they can be relied on in times of need.

"Steven Universe" season 4, episode 16 will see a very busy Steven that will urge Connie to step in and help safeguard Beach City while her friend is away.

Rocketbot speculates that while Steven is gone, Beach City will be attacked by a monster or that Yellow Diamond will take advantage of this and send some of her minions to terrorize the place and take more humans.

The tipster believes the latter is more likely to happen in "Steven Universe" season 4, episode 16. Either way, Connie will have to protect the city from its attackers with Lapis and Peridot expected to lend a hand.

If this will be the case, "Steven Universe" season 4, episode 16 will be the first time fans will see her wielding her sword in battle without Steven.

Lapis and Peridot, on the other hand, are expected to use their water and metal powers to take on Yellow Diamond's underlings. The success of their mission should make the two eligible to become full-on Crystal Gems.

"Steven Universe" season 4, episode 16 also marks Connie's fourth appearance for the season and it looks like it might just be the most exciting and crucial yet.

"Steven Universe" season 4, episode 16, "The New Crystal Gems," airs Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. ET on Cartoon Network.