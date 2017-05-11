'Steven Universe' Season 4 Finale Spoilers: Steven Sacrifices Himself for the Greater Good

"Steven Universe" season 4 is about to come to a close with the episodes, "Are You My Dad?" and "I Am My Mom." But what exactly will the finale have in store for fans?

The synopsis of the two episodes do not reveal much about the plot, but the titles do allude to the involvement of family or familial themes.

"Are You My Dad?" will see Steven following and trying to solve a mystery that will be enveloping Beach City. People have gone missing and Steven takes matters into his own hands.

On the other hand, "I Am My Mom" simply states that "Steven struggles to fix his mistakes." However, a clip from the season 4 finale sheds more light into the episode and what it contains.

The video runs for a little over a minute and was uploaded by YouTube user Yvezi. It opens with Steven looking downcast, seemingly realizing something important.

"I'm not my dad," he says, before repeating it louder.

By the looks of it, Steven knows what he has to do in order to complete the mission and save everyone. But he will have to sacrifice himself along the way.

"I'm someone the Diamonds will want more than any of these humans--the leader of the Crystal Gem rebellion, the Gem that shattered Pink Diamond. I'm not my dad," Steven says as he increasingly becomes more confident. "I'm my mom."

Steven lifts his shirt to show the Gem in his belly button before declaring, "I'm Rose Quartz!"

The revelation is shocking, and his friends separate from their state of fusion, falling into a body of water. They call out to Steven, urging him not to continue.

"I get it now. I'm the only one who can stop what she started," Steven points out. "I can stop all of it!"

His friends are obviously devastated by the turn of events, but Steven is determined to make things right. He tells his friends that he loves them before departing.

It definitely looks like a sad episode, which means fans should have some tissues handy.

The season 4 finale of "Steven Universe" premieres May 11 at 7 p.m. EDT on Cartoon Network.