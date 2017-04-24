'Steven Universe' Season 4 Spoilers: New Episodes Will Be Full of Emotion, Drama and Danger

"Steven Universe" fans already miss Steven and company, with the gang's last adventure in March with the season 4 episode, "Room for Ruby." Thankfully, they will be back soon.

(Photo: Cartoon Network)The promotional banner for "Steven Universe."

Cartoon Network has announced that the series will return to the small screen with brand-new episodes on May 8. The announcement came with a trailer that teases things will get "really intense."

If the clip is any indication, the upcoming installments of "Steven Universe" season 4 will be tearjerkers and will surely have fans a bit emotional.

In the teaser, Steven learns that Sadie did not make it home after they hung out. There is also a heartbreaking moment that shows Pearl shedding tears with horror on her face.

#StevenUniverse can get really intense, huh? Steven's all-new adventure starts May 8th. pic.twitter.com/lVJQQ96SCb — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) April 21, 2017

"Steven Universe" season 4 will also see Steven taking on new enemies, one of whom he was battling with in clip. In another scene, he was seen running away from something while on the phone, presumably getting help.

There is also a moment in the video where a worried Pearl asks Steven, "Do you know what you're doing?" He gives her a thumbs-up and a big smile assuring everything is alright.

"Steven Universe" season 4 might also see Steven going against the wishes of a loved one, perhaps his mother or one of his close friends. "She wouldn't have wanted this, but I do."

But perhaps one of the most shocking and talked-about portion of the teaser was the ending, in which a voice of a kid can be heard saying, "Are you my dad?"

Fans were understandably freaked out about this, leading them to wonder who said the words. Fortunately, it won't be that long before they learn of the truth.

"Steven Universe" season 4 will be back on May 8 with a "Stevenbomb" to be kicked off by an episode titled "Lion 4: Alternate Ending."