'Steven Universe' Season 4 Spoilers, Updates: New Teaser for 'Steven's Dream' Released

Following the intentional leak of some "Steven Universe" season 4 episodes, a new teaser for the episode titled "Steven's Dream" was released. It features Steven waking up from a dream with tears in his eyes.

Facebook/StevenUniverse'Steven Universe' season 4 returns January 30.

The teaser was posted on Thursday with the caption: "Steven's dream is just the beginning. #StevenUniverse." In the footage, Steven wakes up and finds out that he has been crying from a dream. Greg is nearby and asks his son if he is okay. Steven says he is and he does not know why he was crying since his dream was not a sad one.

A number of fans commented on the new clip, pointing out that they have watched this episode as it was one of those that leaked out on Jan. 2. In a sit-down with Polygon, a representative for Cartoon Network revealed that the leaks were intentional, as opposed to the initial speculations that the "Steven Universe" season 4 episodes leaked out by a technical mistake.

"This is actually something we've been doing for some time with a few of our shows through what we call the 'See It First' element of the [Cartoon Network] App," the spokesperson revealed following the leak.

Apparently, fans weren't very happy with the network's decision to unveil the episodes before the scheduled return of "Steven Universe" season 4 on Jan. 30. Despite the backlash, numerous fans have said that they will still watch the upcoming episodes.

The titles of the new episodes have also been revealed. Episode 11 titled "Steven's Dream" will air Jan. 30, along with "Adventures in Light Distortion." The back-to-back episodes will be followed by "Gem Heist" on Jan. 31, "The Zoo" on Feb. 1, "That Will Be All" on Feb. 2, "The New Crystal Gems" on Feb. 16, and "Storm in the Room" on Feb. 23.

In "Gem Heist," Greg will be abducted. The Gems will try to get him out of a space station. The said space ship is rumored to have been owned previously by Pink Diamond. Cartoon Network has yet to confirm or deny the speculations.

"Steven Universe" season 4 returns 7 p.m. EST on Jan. 30.