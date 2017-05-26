'Steven Universe' Season 5 Air Date, Spoilers: Steven Is Under Trial on a Special One-Hour Season Premiere

Steven faces judgment in the Homeworld in the upcoming one-hour premiere of "Steven Universe" season 5.

Facebook/StevenUniverseA screenshot of the titular character Steven from the upcoming fifth season of “Steven Universe.”

The most recent Stevenbomb that came at the tail end of the fourth season may have just opened the door to Steven's true destiny. After realizing that he could be the beacon that was attracting extraterrestrial threats to the Earth, he surrendered himself to Aquamarine in exchange for everyone else's safety.

And now that he's on his way to the Homeworld to meet the Diamonds, what new challenges and revelations will Steven be facing? Will they help him grow further into his destined role, or will the Diamonds instead succeed in breaking and cutting him down to size?

The official trailer for the upcoming one-hour special collective titled "Wanted" shows Steven bravely proclaiming that he's ready for whatever the Homeworld has in store for him. It also seems that he and Lars will eventually be separated as Steven is put to trial in front of the Diamonds. What will the verdict on Steven be? And will Lars ever be able to rise above his own doubts and fears figure out how to save his friend?

Another trailer posted on the show's official Facebook account shows Yellow Diamond telling Steven that even though he has managed to stand his ground on Earth, his fate will not be so favorable now that he's in their world. There is also a scene between Steve and Lars wherein Steven quietly tells his friend that it's okay to be afraid.

Facebook/StevenUniverse

Will this statement help Lars open up about his true feelings and thus find strength and courage within himself?

"Steven Universe" season 5 kicks off with its first four episodes on Monday, May 29, at 7 p.m. ET on the Cartoon Network.

Meanwhile, in celebration of the forthcoming release of the "Steven Universe Soundtrack Volume 1," on June 2, Cartoon Network is holding a listening party at the Pacific Theatres at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, May 31, at 7:30 p.m. Series creator Rebecca Sugar will be at the event to discuss the songs included on the soundtrack, as well as to answer questions in a special Q&A segment.