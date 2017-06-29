'Steven Universe' Season 5 Rumors: Pink Diamond's Killer to Be Unveiled

While it remains unclear as to when "Steven Universe" season 5 will resume, rumors claim that the upcoming episodes of the animated show's current season will reveal the culprit behind the killing of Pink Diamond.

Facebook/StevenUniverseIt is expected that "Steven Universe" season 5 will finally reveal who killed Pink Diamond when it resumes with its latest episodes.

After "Steven Universe" season 5 debuted last month, the Cartoon Network series has once again entered a state of hiatus. While this is nothing new, as the animated show is known for going on a hiatus in the middle of each season every now and then, fans can only wonder when "Steven Universe" season 5 will return with its newest episodes. After all, it is speculated that, once the show returns, it will finally reveal who actually killed Pink Diamond.

According to recent reports, "Steven Universe" season 5 will continue tackling the mysterious death of Pink Diamond in its upcoming episodes. While the fans of the series are in a guessing game as to who may have killed the Homeworld Gem, the mystery may soon be solved as "Steven Universe" producer Rebecca Sugar has teased that the culprit will be soon unveiled.

Among the many suspects, there is no denying that the most popular is Yellow Diamond. After all, she is the show's main villain. While Yellow Diamond may be the primary suspect, there are also those who think that it may have been Rose Quartz after all who caused the demise of the "Steven Universe" character.

Apart from the supposed unveiling of Pink Diamond's murderer, it is also said that the rest of the season 5 episodes will also feature the epic battle between the Diamonds and the Gems. Should this really be the case, then, there is no denying that the rest of "Steven Universe" season 5 is really worth anticipating.

Nonetheless, it is also suspected that the current season of the Cartoon Network show may already be the last. After all, Sugar has revealed in another interview that they are already plotting the show's ending. While it is saddening, it is said that "Steven Universe" will end on a high note that will surely get the nod of the fans.

As "Steven Universe" season 5 may be the last, it is now said that it may take a while before the Cartoon Network show resumes with its latest episodes. However, others claim that the series may return not later than next month.

Whatever the truth is, there is no denying that fans are eagerly awaiting for the resumption of "Steven Universe" season 5.