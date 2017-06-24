'Steven Universe' Season 5 Spoilers: Animated Series Goes on Another Hiatus?

Fans may have to wait a while for Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe" to return as it has been reported to be on a break again. However, with the recent spoilers revealed, it looks like the events in the upcoming episodes will be worth waiting for.

Facebook/StevenUniverseA promotional photo of the "Steven Universe" animated series.

According to a report from iTechPost, "Steven Universe" is on another hiatus with no specific return date yet, following season 5 episode 4, which aired last May 29. Speculations say that fans would have to wait for at least a month to be able to watch a new episode of the popular animated series.

However, there are already spoilers for the next episode. It is said that Pink Diamond's murder mystery will continue to be tackled when the show returns. As per the show's creator, Rebecca Sugar, viewers will soon find out what really caused Pink Diamond's death.

There are speculations in the fandom that Yellow Diamond, the main antagonist in the series, is the real culprit, but there are also others who believe that it was the doing of Rose Quartz.

In other news, it seems like fans of the show just cannot get enough of its recently released soundtrack as it has even managed to land on the Billboard charts, bagging the 22nd place on the Billboard Top 200. It also placed first on the Independent Albums category, second on Soundtrack Album Sales, third on Overall Digital Albums, eighth on Top Current Albums, and 10th on Top Album Sales.

Suagr posted about it on Twitter saying, "The Steven Universe Soundtrack made the Billboard charts!!! Thank you so, so much everyone this is just amazing... thank you!!!

The "Steven Universe" Soundtrack Volume 1 contains all of the songs used in the series, from the premiere until the 120th episode, and includes the most popular songs, like "What's the Use of Feeling Blue," "It's Over Isn't It," and "Peace and Love on the Planet Earth."