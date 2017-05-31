'Steven Universe' Season 5 Spoilers, News: What Will Lars Do With His New Powers?

Steven and the Gems are back for the fifth season of "Steven Universe" on Cartoon Network, which means that more adventures are coming for the residents of Beach City.

Facebook/StevenUniversePromo photo for '"Steven Universe'" on Cartoon Network

During the first four episodes of the season, Steven helped his friend Lars escape Topaz's body. But upon his release, Lars' life was once again put in danger after he defended Steven and the Diamonds from a group of security robots who attacked the faulty Gems called "off-colors" that he befriended with Steven and the Diamonds.

This caused Lars to be fatally injured, but Steven managed to bring him back to life using his healing powers in episode 4 titled "Lars' Head." However, Steven's move allowed Lars to have the same magical powers as Lion. However, it was not revealed how Lars will use his new powers in the future.

However, the plot for the next episode of "Steven Universe" season 5 remains under wraps. Cartoon Network is also mum about the schedule of the next episodes for the animated show's latest season.

Meanwhile, "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar talked about the upcoming "Steven Universe Soundtrack: Volume 1" in an interview with Fuse.

The first soundtrack for the animated series will feature a collection of songs that were performed by the cast of the Emmy-nominated show like Zach Callison as Steven, Estelle as Garnet, Deedee Magno Hall as Pearl, Michaela Dietz as Amethyst, and Tom Scharpling as Greg.

According to Sugar, they decided to present all the songs in the soundtrack in their most honest form. "We tried to include as many songs as we possibly could and made it so you could feel the same progression that we had in the show—How the songs changed and evolved as we got deeper and deeper in the series," she stated.

Sugar will lead a first come, first-served "Steven Universe Soundtrack: Volume 1" listening party at the Pacific Theatres at the Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 31, in preparation for its release on Friday, June 2.