'Steven Universe' Season 5 Spoilers: Upcoming Season to Have Murder-Mystery Tone, Creator Reveals

Facebook/StevenUniverse A promotional image for Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe" series.

"Steven Universe" is expected to return to Cartoon Network soon with the remaining episodes of its fifth season.

But before that, fans were treated to a new trailer at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con during the hour-long "Steven Universe" panel, spearheaded by the voice actor of the titular role, Zach Callison.

While the release dates of the next episodes are yet to be revealed and no spoilers were given away during the panel by the actors, the new footage teased that soon, Lion (Dee Bradley Baker) will go missing and the Diamonds will be in war mode, while Lapis (Jennifer Paz) will try to avoid getting involved with any of it. In the same video, Lars (Matthew Moy) was also seen in a stolen ship as he tries to escape Homeworld.

According to The Game of Nerds, "Steven Universe" creator and voice actor Rebecca Sugar also said during the panel that the next episodes will have a murder-mystery tone as the show tries to dig deeper into the mystery behind Pink Diamond's (Sugar) death. The new footage shown at Comic-Con revealed that it was not Rose Quartz (Susan Egan), the first suspect, who did it.

Apparently, it was merely a cover-up, which is said to play a vital role in the upcoming episodes of animated series, wherein Steven and the Diamonds will play detectives in order to solve the murder mystery.

"Steven Universe" season 5 will also reportedly feature a flashback episode, which is said to include White Diamond, Biggs, Crazylace, and Snowflake, as per an International Business Times report. As of now, the names of the voice actors behind these characters are not yet revealed.

"Steven Universe" season 5 was released in May with the first four of the planned 26 episodes. Cartoon Network has yet to announce when the 22 remaining episodes will be released.