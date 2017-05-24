'Steven Universe' Soundtrack: Vol. 1 Track List, News: Get Ready to Feel All Kinds of Emotions

The much-awaited "Steven Universe" soundtrack has been released and all fan favorites are included! Fans should get themselves ready to feel all types of emotions while listening to the soundtrack.

Facebook/StevenUniverse A promotional photo of the animated series "Steven Universe."

The "Steven Universe" Soundtrack: Volume 1's release was inevitable because of the influence music has on the show. "Steven Universe" fans became more emotionally involved with the show through the music heard in the episodes.

The soundtrack consists of 37 songs that were heard in the four seasons of "Steven Universe." It starts out with the show's opening hymn, "We are the Crystal Gems." The song actually appears twice on the soundtrack; one version is how fans hear it in the opening credits and the other version is an extended cut.

Other fan favorites that will bring back all the feels from the show are "Here Comes a Thought," "What's the Use of Feeling (Blue)," "Stronger Than You" and "It's Over, Isn't It." The main idea of the soundtrack is to have fans hear the songs without the dialogue from the show and be able to appreciate them more.

When the creator of "Steven Universe," Rebecca Sugar, was asked about her feelings about the soundtrack, she said: "I am so excited about this album that I hardly have the words! We poured our hearts into these songs and now they're finally collected and stunningly re-mastered by our composers Aivi & Surasshu. I cannot say enough about how much I love each of these tracks! ... If the music of 'Steven Universe' has been a tiny piece of the score of your life, please know that I'm so honored. I hope you'll love this album as much as we loved making it."

"Steven Universe" Soundtrack: Volume 1 is now available for pre-order and will become available on most music streaming platforms on Friday, June 2.