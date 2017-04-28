'Steven Universe' Spoilers, Latest News: Five-Night Run Starts May 8

Rebecca Sugar's critically acclaimed fantasy adventure animated series "Steven Universe" is returning to Cartoon Network for a five-night run, airing new episodes beginning Monday, May 8 at 7 p.m. EDT.

Facebook/StevenUniverse A promotional photo for the animated series "Steven Universe."

A teaser trailer for the brand-new episodes of the animated series has also been released, revealing a surprising plot development — Sadie has gone missing, and someone is looking for their father.

The trailer was posted on Twitter and it shows Steven laughing about his adventures in the previous episodes of the TV series. Another scene shows him bidding farewell to Sadie. In the next clip, he discovers that his friend has gone missing. The video also features Steven getting smashed against a tree and Pearl crying a lot.

Toward the end of the trailer, a small voice is heard asking, "Are you my dad?"

Many fans of the show were surprised by this turn of events, and they have been left wondering who asked the question.

The first episode of the five-night event is titled "Lion 4: Alternate Ending," and in this episode, Steve attempts to search for secret messages that Rose may have left him about his supposed "magical destiny." Lion eventually helps him get his hands on the tape, but he finds out that it is just an alternate version of a message from Rose that he has already heard before.

This will be followed by the May 9 episode titled "Doug Out," and it will feature Connie realizing the importance of spending quality time with her family after she bonds with Steven and her father. In the May 10 episode, "The Good Lars," Steven, Lars and Sadie get invited to a party with the Cool Kids.

On May 11, the episode titled "Are You My Dad?" will feature the disappearance of some people from Beach City, which will likely be the episode where Sadie goes missing. Then, on May 12, "I Am My Mom" will feature conflict in the relationship between Steven and his mother, and Steven will find himself struggling to fix his mistakes.

Ahead of the broadcast, fans can watch all five episodes once they launch on the Cartoon Network app on May 5.