Stevie Ryan Death News: Internet Star Hangs Herself Days After Her Grandfather Dies

Facebook/VH1StevieTV Stevie Ryan has been confirmed dead after committing suicide in her home last Saturday, July 1.

Stevie Ryan reportedly took her own life inside her home last Saturday, days after her grandfather dies. Meanwhile, Drake Bell, an ex-boyfriend of Ryan, mourns over death in a few of his posts on social media.

Ryan, 33, who is famously known for her VH1 comedy series "Stevie TV," was confirmed dead last Saturday inside her home in Los Angeles, Deadline reports. According to the L.A. County Coroner's Office, Ryan died from suicide by hanging.

The TV personality started her career with making celebrity impressions on her YouTube series called "Little Loca." After millions of viewers have picked up on her show, she went on to have her own show "Stevie TV" and co-hosted the talk show "Sex With Brody" on E! alongside Brody Jenner and relationship therapist, Dr. Mike Dow.

Ryan also hosted a podcast show with Kristen Carney titled Mentally Ch(ill), wherein they discuss all things about depression.

Days before Ryan committed suicide, she shared on her last podcast with Carney that her grandfather had died. Ryan promoted this podcast session on Twitter and even teased her followers that she cried during the episode.

In the episode, Ryan also shared how the death of a loved one can affect a person's depressed state. It appears that Ryan may have been talking about herself, since she committed suicide just days after her grandfather passed away.

Ryan dedicated a message to her late grandfather on Twitter on the day of his passing.

Meanwhile, Ryan's ex-boyfriend, Bell from "Drake & Josh," has been mourning over her death over his posts on social media.

When the news of Ryan's death came out, Bell said on Twitter, "No no no!!!! I can NOT BELIEVE THIS IS HAPPENING!!!! Please wake me from this nightmare @StevieRyan I loved you and will forever miss you!"

"This is too much. My heart is crushed. @StevieRyan I love you and miss you," the actor stated in another tweet. the actor posted another tweet.