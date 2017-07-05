Stevie Ryan Dies by Hanging in Apparent Suicide

Facebook/VH1StevieTV A promotional image for "Stevie TV" featuring late actress and online personality Stevie Ryan

YouTube celebrity and actress Stevie Ryan has died of apparent suicide, as reported by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. The 33-year-old star died in her home on Saturday, July 1, in what was listed as suicide by hanging.

The cause of death was noted down as suicide by hanging, as listed in the coroner office's website.

Ryan rose to fame through short comedy videos featuring sketches and celebrity impressions, first through her page and YouTube account she called "Little Loca." Later on, she had her own VH1 series and became a host on E! and on other shows.

She was featured in pop culture sketches on "Stevie TV" on VH1, which ran from 2012 to 2013, according to People. She later co-hosted alongside other stars in Brody Jenner's "Sex with Brody on E!"

Ryan recently spoke on the subject of depression and suicide, as she co-hosted "Mentally Ch(ill)." The podcast mostly tackles subjects related to depression, according to its iTunes profile, and the hosts took on that topic just two days before the star's apparent suicide.

She revealed on the podcast that her grandfather has just died on Thursday, June 29. "I'm just worried that this is going to send me into a deeper depression," she noted at the time.

The day before her death, Ryan took to social media to leave a tribute to her grandfather. In a post on Twitter, the online celebrity labeled a photo of her grandpa with "I'm definitely his granddaughter" and "Rest in Persebu my heart."

"The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa," Ryan wrote in the message accompanying the photo.

Online fans and other celebrities were shocked with her sudden and unexpected death. Her podcast co-host Kristen Carney reacted with a Twitter message on Monday, July 3.

"RIP @StevieRyan The coolest girl I've ever known," Carney wrote, adding broken heart emojis in her message.