'Still Star-Crossed' Canceled: Show Moved to Saturday Time Slot, Faces the Ax

"Still Star-Crossed," the latest series from Shondaland, which is behind the hit shows like "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal" and "How to Get Away with Murder," is facing cancellation.

(Photo: YouTube/ABC Television Network)A screenshot from "Still Star-Crossed."

Having premiered May 29, the drama snagged ABC's best summer time slot on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET, but failed to capture the audience that the network expected.

After only the first three episodes, "Still Star-Crossed" was moved to Saturdays, which Variety notes could only mean that it will be on the chopping block and will not get a renewal.

According to Zap2it, "Still Star-Crossed" premiered to an underwhelming reception, raking in only 2.3 million viewers and 0.5 rating in the adults 18–49 demographic.

The second episode, which aired June 5, saw a slip to 1.97 million viewers. By the third episode, which hit the small screen June 19, only 1.61 million viewers were tuned in. The rating dropped to 0.3.

The next episode of "Still Star-Crossed" will not air until July 8. The remaining four episodes should air in the following weeks after that.

Based on the novel of the same name by Melinda Taub and developed for TV by Heather Mitchell, "Still Star-Crossed" relays the events that followed the tragic ending of "Romeo and Juliet."

The official description for the show reads:

"In the wake of Romeo and Juliet's tragic deaths, the Montague and Capulet rivalry escalates. A new royal takes the throne and struggles to determine what is best for his city when Verona as an epicenter of mayhem."

"Still Star-Crossed" stars Grant Bowler as Lord Damiano Montague, Wade Briggs as Benvolio Montague, Torrance Coombs as Count Paris and Dan Hildebrand as Friar Lawrence.

The show also includes Lashana Lynch as Rosaline Capulet, Ebonee Noel as Livia Capulet, Medalion Rahimi as Princess Isabella, Zuleikha Robinson as Lady Guiliana Capulet, Sterling Sulieman as Prince Escalus, Susan Wooldridge as Nurse and Anthony Head as Lord Silvestro Capulet.