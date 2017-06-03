'Still Star-Crossed' Season 1 Episode 2 Spoilers: Can Rosaline Still Reject Benvolio When Verona Plunges Further Into Chaos?

The newest ABC series from producer Shonda Rimes follows the lives of the Capulets and the Montagues after Romeo and Juliet's death. The period drama, titled "Still Star-Crossed," features a new couple from the Montagues and the Capulets whose marital union is expected to finally put an end to the bitter disagreements between the two feuding families.

Facebook/StillStarCrossedPromotional banner for ABC’s new period drama series “Still Star-Crossed.”

Following the death of her cousin, Rosaline Capulet (Lashana Lynch) found herself being betrothed against her will to a Montague by the name of Benvolio (Wade Briggs). The decision was made by Prince Escalus (Sterling Sulieman) himself, seeing this union as the best way to finally resolve the feud between the Montagues and the Capulets that has already led to one tragic love story.

But is the Prince right in thinking this way, or is he unknowingly setting Rosaline and Benvolio up to have the same fate as the previous star-crossed lovers of Verona?

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "The Course of True Love Never Did Run Smooth," Rosaline and Benvolio will be forced into a corner by Verona plunging into chaos. The couple may end up deciding to follow the Prince's decree if only to restore peace to Verona. However, Rosaline continues to struggle with the thought of marrying a man she hardly even loves.

On the other hand, Lady Guiliana Capulet (Zuleikha Robinson) continues to mourn the death of her daughter, Juliet, and decides to open an investigation that will reveal who has influenced her daughter into taking her own life.

And in the midst of all this, Rosaline's sister, Livia (Ebonée Noel), and the Nurse (Susan Wooldridge) will be struggling to hide a secret of their own.

The official trailer for the episode further shows just how grave the situation in Verona has become, with explosions and threat thrown out from every direction. And yet, it seems that Rosaline will still continue to try and stand her ground about not marrying a man she hardly knows, or who will never truly know her.

"Still Star-Crossed" season 1 episode 2 airs on Monday, June 5, at 10:01 p.m. EDT on ABC.