'Still Star-Crossed' Season 1 Episode 3 Spoilers: Benvolio and Rosaline to Be Publicly Betrothed; Chaos Ensues

Prince Escalus (Sterling Sulieman) will be more determined than ever to uphold peace in Verona on the next episode of ABC's newest period drama "Still Star-Crossed." He would be so determined that he is willing to formally give away the woman he loves.

YouTube/ABC Television NetworkA screenshot of Verona's new star-crossed lovers, Prince Escalus (Sterling Sulieman) and Rosaline Capulet (Lashana Lynch) from the ABC period drama series "Still Star-Crossed."

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "All the World's A Stage," Prince Escalus will be staging a public betrothal ceremony between Benvolio (Wade Briggs) and Rosaline (Lashana Lynch) in order to convince the citizens of Verona that a Montague and a Capulet are indeed getting married. But in order to ensure that this presentation is a success, Benvolio and Rosaline will also have to act like they're madly in love.

This is not an easy task for two people who have hated each other since the first time they met while each of them aided their cousins, Romeo and Juliet, in their secret romantic affairs. The two of them are still racked up with guilt over their cousins' deaths and have also been finding one excuse after another to blame each other for it.

But the show must go on, whether they like it or not. The official trailer for the episode shows a sneak peek of the said public betrothal, where Benvolio and Rosaline can clearly be seen smiling like marrying each other is all that they will ever live for. However, the ceremony quickly plunges into chaos when a masked adversary shoots a flaming arrow into the stage.

Apparently, the prince's desperate attempts at forging peace between the Montagues and the Capulets do not sit well with someone, who is, in turn, hell-bent on ensuring that the feuding families will continue to fight.

Will the Prince's fears of another country wanting to invade Verona while it is divided finally convince the houses of Montague and Capulet to take a step back and examine their options in a more level-headed way? Or will the upcoming chaos be the final straw that brings the warring families to an all-out war?

The synopsis also teases how Rosaline's sister, Livia (Ebonée Noel), will bond with the injured Count Paris of Mantua (Torrance Coombs), whom she has secretly been tending to in the basement along with the resident Nurse of House Capulet (Susan Wooldridge).

"Still Star-Crossed" season 1 episode 3 airs on Monday, June 12, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.